Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

Trump’s Decisive Move Against Iran Elevates His Stature in the Light of History

After decades of American malaise, managed decline, and overextended empire, he is reversing course.

President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in July 2020.
President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in July 2020. AP/Alex Brandon, file
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp