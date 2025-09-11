Will Anyone Be Held Accountable for Biden’s Autopen Pardons?

Reporting brings to light extensive correspondence between the West Wing and Justice Department as officials struggled to interpret just what it was the president was doing — or whether he was even aware of what was being done.

There are too many politicians in America today who think a man like Decarlos Brown belongs on the streets and not behind bars or in a padded cell.

Brown had been arrested more than a dozen times, and convicted of everything from shoplifting to armed robbery, before he allegedly plunged a knife into the neck of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train at Charlotte, North Carolina.

He could have been removed from society years before he murdered her.

Instead, authorities in North Carolina produced a travesty of justice that cost the life of a young woman who fled a war zone only to meet a senseless death in a place she thought safe.

Just months ago another travesty was taking place in the nation’s capital as the Biden administration drew to a close. On his way out the door, President Biden commuted the sentences of more than 4,000 federally incarcerated offenders.

Only it wasn’t Mr. Biden issuing the record-shattering number of commutations — it was his autopen. And who controlled that?

The autopen’s last-minute pardons and commutations weren’t approved by the Justice Department: “There was a mad dash to find groups of people that he could then pardon — and then they largely didn’t run it by the Justice Department to vet them,” a source told the D.C. insider publication Axios.

While Mr. Biden claimed the last-minute blizzard of pardons and commutations was for “nonviolent” drug offenders, a trove of administration emails obtained by the Oversight Project and first reported on by the New York Post’s Josh Christenson tell a different story.

“I think you should stop saying that because it is untrue or at least misleading,” an associate deputy attorney general, Brad Weinsheimer, warned about the “nonviolent” claims in a January 18 email.

Among those receiving presidential clemency, Mr. Weinsheimer noted, “we identified violent offenders, including those who committed acts of violence during the offense of conviction, or who otherwise have a history of violence …”

Subsequent reporting has brought to light extensive correspondence between the West Wing and Justice Department as officials struggled to interpret just what it was the president was doing — or whether he was even aware of what was being done.

After all, it wasn’t his hand signing the papers; it was the autopen.

Four years earlier, when Mr. Biden was first taking office, his incoming staff secretary had told him his hand signature should be used for pardons, according to Axios.

Yet it hardly matters what he was told if, by the end, it wasn’t Mr. Biden running the Biden administration.

It’s happened before:

A little more than a hundred years earlier, a stroke had left President Wilson unable to discharge his duties.

Instead of a constitutional succession taking place, though, the president’s wife and staff ran the administration in Wilson’s place, with the president reduced to little more than a figurehead.

Today such a thing was supposed to be impossible — the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, spells out what’s meant to happen when a president is non compos mentis.

Voters were left in little doubt about Mr. Biden’s mental incapacity after his disastrous debate with President Trump in June of last year.

Democratic insiders already knew the score, but they were content to keep Mr. Biden in the race until the public’s discovery of his condition made perpetuating the charade impossible.

Even so, Mr. Biden didn’t resign, and his autopen continued to issue orders, including possibly life-and-death decisions about clemency.

To stop injustices like the failures that left Brown free to kill a stranger, voters have to be able to hold officials accountable.

Which officials can they hold to account for an autopen, though?

Mr. Biden and Vice President Harris haven’t escaped the public’s judgment, but behind them were Democrats whose names are unknown, yet whose actions America will long have to live with.

Whatever shadowy collective was behind the Biden autopen is still out there.

The Trump administration is right to investigate who was really in charge of our government when the elected president evidently was not.

What happened under Mr. Biden was a coup, and it’s not mitigated by the fact that Democrats committed a coup against an incapable president of their own party.

The autopen is meant to represent the president, not take his place.

Cleaning up the crime in our streets — and on public transportation — is impossible without cleaning up the way government works, which means unmasking the officials responsible for decisions that endanger lives.

They can’t be allowed to hide behind an automated signature or leaders who don’t know what their pens are writing.

