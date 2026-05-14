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With a Collapsing Communist Economy, Xi’s Saber-Rattling Is No Match for America’s Trumpian Economic Boom

While China Beijing invests in a strong military, their economy is malfunctioning and their political standing in the world is slipping badly.

Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, Beijing.
Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, Beijing. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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