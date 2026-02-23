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The New York Sun
Opinion

With GOP Control of Senate in Doubt, Could Conservative Justices Contemplate Early Retirement?

Justice Alito is celebrating 20 years of service on the high court, and Justice Thomas would mark 35 years of service this October.

The Supreme Court of the United States.
The Supreme Court of the United States. Getty Images
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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