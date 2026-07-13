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The New York Sun
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World Cup Final Venue MetLife Stadium Struggles To Catch a Break

Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira will play in the halftime show in soccer’s biggest match — but questions about the venue won’t go away.

The New York Sun
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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World Cup Final Venue MetLife Stadium Struggles To Catch a Break | The New York Sun