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The New York Sun
Arts+

Young Performers Challenge Labels With Energy and Charm

The vigorous energy and talent shared by the cast members in ‘Label-less’ mitigate its fundamental earnestness and flashes of banality.

The cast of 'Label-less.'
The cast of 'Label-less.' Angie Liscomb
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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