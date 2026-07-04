Search
The New York Sun
National

A Blood Test in Late Pregnancy May Offer Early Clues to Autism Risk, Study Finds

A recent study links chemical markers in a mother’s third-trimester blood to her child’s later autism diagnosis, though researchers caution the science is still far from clinical use.

A mother holds her child.
A mother holds her child. Helena Lopes via Pexels.com
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp