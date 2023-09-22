A Fantastical Number of Illegals Entering America This Year

Total could be almost as high as the population of New York City.

It’s Friday, so how about a quick discussion of the news of the week in review? Much in the news was the nation’s explosive illegal immigration problem for which President Biden blames President Trump.

Here it is straight from the horse’s mouth: “First, we put in place policies that process people in a fair and fast way,” Mr. Biden said. “Second, we’re significantly expanding legal pathways to entry so businesses can get the workers they need and families don’t have to wait for a decade to be together. I’ve also directed my team to make historic increases in the number of refugees admitted from Latin America. Next week my team will consult with Congress on this plan.”

I’ll tell you one thing I completely agree with: Team Biden has processed illegals in a fair and fast way. All they do is walk or swim right over the border, and then head out into the interior of the country.

Also, I agree with Mr. Biden about historic increases in the number of refugees admitted from Latin America. It’s a fantastical number. I am surprised, though, he didn’t take credit for the illegals speaking with Russian accents or the people from 170 countries coming across the border.

Then, of course, as always, Mr. Biden blames Mr. Trump: “MAGA Republicans spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor. They continue to undermine our border security today.”

So, let me get this right. In Mr. Trump’s last year, 450,000 illegals crossed the border. A comparative trickle, though still too much. So far this year, Mr. Biden’s run over 2 million illegal migrants. It’s starting to look like 10,000 a day, and, all-in for his presidency so far, it’s probably more than 7 million.

One way to look at the number — 7 million illegals — is that it almost equals the entire population of New York City. And, speaking of New York City, Mayor Adams is in full revolt, and now the Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, is pulling the plug on New York’s migrant generosity.

“They’re coming from all over,” Mrs. Hochul said, “but we have to let the word out, that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have more hotel rooms, we don’t have capacity. So, we also have to message properly that we’re at our limit, if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

Yeah, go somewhere else. And, by the way, speaking of big-city Democrats in full revolt, the Democrat mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, has just left the Democrat Party altogether and turned Republican, saying that Democrat policies have exacerbated crime and homelessness.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee and told us he had done nothing wrong, that we have a fair and neutral justice system, that he had nothing to do with one Delaware prosecutor named David Weiss. Whereupon two more senior IRS agents immediately accused the justice department of slowing down, obstructing, and interfering with the Hunter Biden investigations, thereby inferring that General Garland lied under oath before the Judiciary Committee.

And, speaking of Hunter Biden, he deserves our grudging respect for his graft in corruption. Because Senator Menendez of New Jersey was indicted today for violating corruption and bribery laws. But, according to reports, Mr. Menendez, who is the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, probably took in less than a million bucks in cash, a used Mercedes, and a bunch of gold bars. And, somehow, he was selling secrets to Egypt, which is actually an ally of ours and probably already knows all our secrets.

Hunter Biden, on the other hand — a real professional — apparently took in more than $20 million in cash, and got himself a new Porsche for $140,000, plus a pocketful of diamonds, and don’t forget the million-dollar-a-year directorships. Gotta hand it to him. I guess Mr. Menendez wasn’t on any of those Papa Biden conference calls or those Cafe Milano dinners, because he sure took in a whole lot less than Hunter.

Now, the UAW strike has expanded to 38 sites in 20 states. Wow. It’s really a strike against Bidenflation and against Mr. Biden’s war on fossil fuels, including his pro-China electric vehicle mandates.

Meanwhile, the UAW leadership, along with the whole Democrat Party, is completely freaked out that Mr. Trump is going to meet with thousands of rank-and-file union workers next week in Michigan to talk to them about retiring Mr. Biden and his Bidenomics policies, which I think is a very cool thing for Mr. Trump to do.

Speaking of Bidenomics, interest rates and inflation are going up and the stock market’s going down.

Finally, in the biggest treat of the week, we all got a glimpse of Senator Fetterman’s bare legs as he pranced around the Senate, met with President Zelensky with the same bare legs, and actually presided over the upper chamber wearing the same clothes he had for the prior three days.

A bunch of senators want to restore the proper traditional dress code and Mr. Fetterman said that he would wear a suit to save democracy, if the House passes a funding bill and fully supports Ukraine. Sure hope Mr. Fetterman puts his big-boy pants on as soon as possible.

It’s been one hell of a week.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.