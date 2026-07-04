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The New York Sun
Foreign

African Nations’ ICC Exit Cements Perception About Fecklessness of World’s War Crimes Court

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso say the tribunal unfairly targets Africa — but their own records undercut the claim, even as the ICC’s two decades of stalled prosecutions hand critics on both sides fresh ammunition.

The exterior of the International Criminal Court on February 23, 2026, at The Hague, Netherlands.
The exterior of the International Criminal Court on February 23, 2026, at The Hague, Netherlands. Pierre Crom/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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