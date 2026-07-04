African Nations’ ICC Exit Cements Perception About Fecklessness of World’s War Crimes Court

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso say the tribunal unfairly targets Africa — but their own records undercut the claim, even as the ICC’s two decades of stalled prosecutions hand critics on both sides fresh ammunition.
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By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
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