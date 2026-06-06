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The New York Sun
Foreign

Albania’s PM Dismisses ‘Flamingo Revolution’ as Anti-Trump Politics

‘If it was not Jared, they would not give a s*** about what is happening in Albania,’ Prime Minister Edi Rama says.

Protesters opposing a seafront development backed by Jared Kushner’s development firm rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in front of Albania’s government building at Tirana on June 2, 2026.
Protesters opposing a seafront development backed by Jared Kushner’s development firm rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in front of Albania’s government building at Tirana on June 2, 2026. Armando Babani/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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