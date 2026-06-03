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The New York Sun
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‘Jerome’ Poignantly Highlights Schemers and Dreamers in the American West

A new play set in the Arizona backcountry confirms John J. Caswell, Jr, is emerging as one of contemporary theater’s most compelling voices.

Stephen Spinella and Ken Barnett in 'Jerome.'
Stephen Spinella and Ken Barnett in 'Jerome.' Maria Baranova
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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