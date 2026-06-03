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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrats Get Their Dream Scenario in California with Becerra and Hilton Likely Headed to the Runoff

A number of senior Democratic House members are also likely safe from progressive primary challengers.

Steve Hilton speaks during a California gubernatorial candidate debate at San Francisco on February 3, 2026.
Steve Hilton speaks during a California gubernatorial candidate debate at San Francisco on February 3, 2026. Laure Andrillon/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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