Search
The New York Sun
National

America Forges Ahead With 250th Birthday Celebrations Despite Record Heat at Washington DC

A slew of events across the nation is to culminate in the capital with the largest fireworks display in history, featuring more than 860,000 shells launched from 10 sites across the National Mall.

Fans celebrate America’s Independence Day before a World Cup match at Houston, Texas, on July 4, 2026.
Fans celebrate America’s Independence Day before a World Cup match at Houston, Texas, on July 4, 2026. Lars Baron/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp