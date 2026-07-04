America Forges Ahead With 250th Birthday Celebrations Despite Record Heat at Washington DC

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
A slew of events across the nation is to culminate in the capital with the largest fireworks display in history, featuring more than 860,000 shells launched from 10 sites across the National Mall.
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