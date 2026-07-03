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The New York Sun
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An Absorbing Biographical Novel of Marilyn Monroe Taking Charge of ‘Herself’

In his re-imagining of the final months of the screen icon’s life, M. J. Moore avoids conspiracy theories, instead focusing on her fight for control of her career.

Marilyn Monroe on the set of 'Something's Got to Give' in June 1962.
Marilyn Monroe on the set of 'Something's Got to Give' in June 1962. Bettmann/ Getty Images
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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