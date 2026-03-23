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Arguing for a Wealth Tax, Liberals’ Math Fails To Add Up

By driving high earners out permanently, the most likely ‘net present value’ of California’s proposed wealth tax is negative $24.7 billion.

Economist Emmanuel Saez in 2019.
Economist Emmanuel Saez in 2019. Cayce Clifford via Wikimedia Commons
VERONIQUE de RUGY

VERONIQUE de RUGY

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