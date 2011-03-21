The New York Sun

Color Moves

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
Sonia Delaunay was an active force in bringing the discoveries of Cubism and abstraction into the applied arts. “By showing her work at Cooper-Hewitt, the constant interplay between art and design will be strong and clear and by virtue of Delaunay’s glorious colors, a very joyful experience,” said Bill Moggridge, director of the museum. “This will be an extraordinary opportunity to see Delaunay’s work in a context that takes into consideration the diversity of her artistic talent and the deep connections between form, color and movement.” “Color Moves: Art and Fashion by Sonia Delaunay” runs through June 5 at the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, 2 East 91st Street at Fifth Avenue, (212) 849-8400, cooperhewitt.org.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

