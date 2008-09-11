Kanye West Arrested at LAX

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Kanye West and one of his bodyguards were arrested Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport after an altercation with paparazzi in which the rapper allegedly smashed a camera on the floor.

Airport police arrested Mr. West and his road manager, Don Crowley, who also serves as a bodyguard, on suspicion of felony vandalism shortly before 8 a.m. Pacific time, an LAX spokesman, Marshall Lowe, said. He said early reports indicated that a camera valued at more than $10,000 was broken.

The incident happened before Mr. West and his bodyguard passed a security checkpoint at an airport terminal that houses American Airlines. The pair were scheduled to board a flight to Honolulu, Mr. Lowe said.

Mr. West’s publicist declined to comment Thursday.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com, which posted a video showing a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt, identified by the celebrity gossip Web site as Mr. West. The man throws a camera to the ground.

Another man in a red jacket grabs the shooter holding the video camera. The next frames show security intervening.

TMZ reported that it was its videographer who was attacked.

Mr. Lowe said police were interviewing witnesses and that Messrs. West and Crowley will be booked at a Los Angeles Police Department station.

On Sunday Night, Mr. West closed the MTV Video Music Awards, which was held at Paramount Studios Lot in Hollywood.

The singer has a history of losing his temper. After not winning any awards at the MTV awards in 2007 despite several nominations, Mr. West declared he would never return to MTV and yelled at reporters. The year before, he crashed the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards and unleashed an expletive-filled tirade after his video “Touch the Sky” failed to win an award.