Biden, on the Noble Holiday of Juneteenth, Unable To Resist Divisive Rhetoric Calling Trump and GOP ‘Racists’

The truth always wins out at the end. There are so many phony charges and untruths around — across so many issues that it’s hard to sort things out.

Today is Juneteenth, which celebrates the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation that occurred June 19, 1865 under Major General Gordon Granger at Galveston, Texas.

This is a good holiday. It’s a very noble holiday.

Yet, of course, here’s President Biden and his people who can’t resist calling President Trump and Republicans “racists.”

Really, Mr. Biden?

You can’t even let up today, on what should be a unifying holiday? Okay, so you asked for it.

First, there isn’t a racist bone in Trump’s body.

Second, it was President Lincoln’s and then President Grant’s Republican Party that was the party of emancipation of the slaves.

Unfortunately, and terribly unfortunately, for the next hundred years or so, it was the Jim Crow Democratic Party that obstructed emancipation and the implementation of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution.

Mr. Biden ought to know about all this, seeing as he eulogized glowingly at the funeral of Senator Byrd of West Virginia, who was a Klansman.

For just about 100 years or more, it was the Democrats and Dixiecrats of the South who blocked civil rights legislation.

Finally, in his best moment, President Johnson worked with Republicans to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Only Mr. Biden and his pals shouldn’t be so quick to throw stones, because they live in glass houses.

And there’s a marvelous column today by African American Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley, titled: “Trump Gets Aerious About Black Voters.”

He lauds the former president for actually going to places like the South Bronx and a Black church at Detroit, and echoes Trump’s strong economic track record that helped Blacks, minorities, and the entire working class during his first term.

Mr. Biden is hemorrhaging Black support here on Juneteenth, and calling Trump a racist is not going to change anything.

Nobody is buying it.

Likewise, Mr. Biden’s desperate, last-minute election-year measure to grant Parole in Place authority to illegal alien spouses of American citizens — this is DACA 2.0.

It’s an election-year ploy. It will be challenged and held up in courts, just like DACA 1.0 was.

Without congressional legislation, none of these amnesty measures will work.

Only, even more than hemorrhaging Black support, Mr. Biden has lost virtually all support because of his open-border catastrophe that is killing innocent Americans and wreaking havoc across America.

Fraudulent marriages and phony executive orders are no substitutes for serious policy actions.

Mr. Biden’s not kidding anybody, about any of this.

In fact, it makes him look so blatantly political and diminished that the hypocrisy of it all will probably lose him votes.

And, then, there’s the relatively minor economic point that the already massive budget breakdown is getting worse.

I say “minor” because it’s not as important as Black emancipation or the monstrous criminality linked to open borders. Yet a $2 trillion budget deficit as far as the eye can see during a period where there’s no pandemic or depression is not nothing.

Whatever happened to Mr. Biden’s claim of $1.7 trillion of deficit reductions?

Well, that has evaporated, and instead we have $2 trillion deficits as far as the eye can see.

The scorekeepers at the Congressional Budget Office have just jacked up their Fiscal Year 2024 spending numbers by about $400 billion because of canceled student loans, Medicaid, and FDIC bank bailouts.

So, now, budget spending is headed toward 25 percent of GDP compared to the 50-year average of only 21 percent, and the federal debt held by the public is now headed toward $51 trillion, which is 122 percent of GDP.

Once again, Mr. Biden tries to blame everything on Trump.

Yet Trump’s only real big spending year was 2020 amid Covid, when he acted responsibly by cutting a deal with Democrats to save the country.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, has spent more than $6 trillion after inheriting a full-employment economy from Trump.

And thus the 20 percent Bidenflation shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Mr. Biden thinks insurrection and racism and something called “democracy” is going to bail him out.

Only the polling numbers so far show his entire campaign is a failure.

And they keep missing the point.

Yet Trump is pulling together a working-class coalition of all colors and stripes, based on the theory that success is the ultimate unifier and truth.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.