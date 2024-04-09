Big Republican Donors ‘Come Home’ to Trump, Smashing Fundraising Records

At a blockbuster fundraising event, Trump emphasizes not only unity in the Republican party, but unity throughout America. Success is always the best revenge.

“Come home to Trump” was the theme of President Trump’s smashing fundraiser Saturday night — pulling in more than $50 million. It’s a one-event record, eclipsing the Biden-Obama-Clinton $26 million at Radio City music hall.

The Republican donor class is coming home to Mr. Trump, unifying after the divisive primary season has come to an end.

Right now Mr. Trump is winning virtually all the polls, especially the swing state surveys and showing that enthusiasm and momentum is on his side.

The list of contributors at Wall Streeter’s John Paulson’s home reads like a who’s who of the GOP mega-donors: Harold Hamm, Steve Wynn, Robert Mercer, Todd Ricketts, and John Catsimatidis, to name but a few.

Many of these folks were for Governor DeSantis or Ambassador Nikki Haley during the primary season, or others, but they are now unifying around Mr. Trump in order to defeat President Biden’s woke, open border, and big-government socialism.

Mr. Trump spoke to them about economic growth with his trademark support for “drill, baby, drill,” tax cuts, and deregulation.

He described his working class coalition of Blacks, Latinos, whites, and young people.

He emphasized that wages under his second term would grow faster than prices, ending Mr. Biden’s affordability crisis and reminding how well typical families did during his first term. He also talked about rewarding success, not punishing it.

And he mentioned trade reciprocity. And of course, stopping the Biden illegal immigration crime wave. Just as important was his theme of unifying the country around successful policies.

At this fundraiser, Mr. Trump emphasized not only unity in the Republican party, but unity throughout America. Success is always the best revenge.

A prosperous America, secured by law and order along the border, and throughout the heartland, as well as restoring respect overseas.

President Trump believes that his America First policies will bring America back together. The donors loved it. So will everybody else.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.