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The New York Sun
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Buttigieg Hoax Exposes a Child Welfare System Too Vulnerable to Unverified Tips

The former transportation secretary’s ordeal, in which his 4-year-old twins were taken into forensic interviews based on a false anonymous tip, is not as rare as it should be.

The former transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, describes the impact that a false report of child abuse had on his family during an interview with Good Morning America on July 1, 2026.
The former transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, describes the impact that a false report of child abuse had on his family during an interview with Good Morning America on July 1, 2026. Via X
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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