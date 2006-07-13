Art
SUMMER DAYS Bernarducci Meisel Gallery presents “Summer Suite,” a group exhibit of contemporary paintings exploring themes of summer. Artists include Gus Heinze, Hilo Chen, Mark Workman, and Matthew Pierog. Through Friday, July 21, Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Bernarducci Meisel Gallery, 37 W. 57th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 6th floor, 212-593-3757, free.
