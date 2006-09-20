The New York Sun

SURVIVAL MEMORIES The paintings of Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak are featured in the exhibit “Landscapes of Jewish Experience.”The artist presents a talk as part of tonight’s opening reception. Tonight, 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 646-505-5708, free.

LOVELY LANDSCAPES “Frederic Church, Winslow Homer, and Thomas Moran: Tourism and the American Landscape” is an exhibit of oil paintings and watercolors from the second half of the 19th century. The entirety of Winslow Homer’s works is also included in the new publication “Winslow Homer: An American Vision” (Phaidon). Through Sunday, October 22, Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, 2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-849-8400, $12 general, $7 students and seniors, free for members and children.

