The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefit
Benefit

GREEK PARTY The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy presents its annual gala, this year with the Greek theme Sunset Bouzouki. The conservancy honors the president of Brooklyn, Marty Markowitz, and an anchor for WNBC news, Jane Hanson, is host of the event. Thursday, 6 p.m. awards, 8:30 p.m. dinner, 26 New Dock St., under the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, 718-802-0603, $95 for awards, $500 for dinner.

Benefit
Benefit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use