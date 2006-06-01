Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GREEK PARTY The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy presents its annual gala, this year with the Greek theme Sunset Bouzouki. The conservancy honors the president of Brooklyn, Marty Markowitz, and an anchor for WNBC news, Jane Hanson, is host of the event. Thursday, 6 p.m. awards, 8:30 p.m. dinner, 26 New Dock St., under the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, 718-802-0603, $95 for awards, $500 for dinner.
