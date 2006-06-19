The New York Sun

WILD NIGHT Singer-songwriter Me’Shell NdegeOcello performs as part of a gala supporting the Urban Assembly of Art and Music, which enrolls students in intensive studio programs. The benefit also includes photography and art exhibits, and a turntable scratching demonstration. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., 66 Water St. at Main Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 718-858-0249 ext. 232, $150.

