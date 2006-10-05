Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HELPING RESEARCH The Cancer and Fertility Society of New York University Downtown Hospital presents a fashion show and cocktail party to raise funds for research involving women undergoing cancer treatment and improving patient care. Tonight, 6 p.m., Manhattan Motorcars, 270 Eleventh Ave., between 27th and 28th streets, 718-447-4290, $100.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.