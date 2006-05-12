Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
THROWING IT AWAY Chris Elam and the Misnomer Dance Theater present “Throw People,” a performance inspired by residencies in Asia and the Caribbean. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 5 p.m., P.S. 122, 150 First Ave. at 9th Street, 212-477-5829, $20.
