FABULOUS CLOTHES The Pratt Institute’s fashion design department presents its annual fashion show, which displays the work of graduating students. Designer Diane von Furstenberg is honored. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., the Manhattan Center, 311 W. 34th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 718-636-3554, free.

PLANT LIFE The Madison Square Park Conservancy presents its annual spring plant sale, offering polka dot plants, pansies, and more green delights. The conservancy’s director of horticulture, Kim Wickers, is on hand to answer gardening questions. Today through Friday, 11 a.m., Madison Square Park, from 23rd to 26th streets, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-538-4071, free.