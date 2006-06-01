Festival
CRAFTY LOOKS The 30th Annual American Crafts Festival features craft art from 44 states, as well as Britain, Canada, and Israel. Sculptures, jewelry, and small architectural works are on sale from artists including Susan Pascal Beran, and Mona and Alex Szabados. Saturday and Sunday, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 973-746-0091, free.
