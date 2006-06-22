Festival
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PRIDE WEEK EVENT The New York City Bar Association presents a reception and cocktail party in honor of Gay Pride Week 2006. The event is sponsored by the New York County Lawyers’ Association and the Lesbian and Gay Law Association of Greater New York. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York City Bar Association, 42 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-326-1708, free.
