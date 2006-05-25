Film
SECRET AFFAIR The Museum of the Moving Image presents Carlos Reygadas’s 2004 film “Battle in Heaven,” the story of an affair between a middleaged chauffeur and a beautiful young woman who hide dark secrets from one another. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., the Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Avenue at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784- 0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children.
