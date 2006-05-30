Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MILK AND WINE Gotham Wines and the Israel Dairy Board presents an Israeli cheese and wine tasting in honor of Shavuot, the celebration of the spring harvest. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Makor, Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-415-5500, $35.

TUNA RITUALS The gourmet food purveyors Agata and Valentina celebrate the mattanza,a traditional Sicilian bluefin tuna festival. Pastry chef Eileen Guastella presents a lecture about the festival before the start of a fourcourse dinner, which includes dishes like tonno alla stemperata (tuna with olives, raisins, and capers). Tuesday, June 6, 6:30 p.m., Agata & Valentina restaurant, 1513 First Ave. at 79th Street, 212-452-0691, $40.