Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
14th STREET FEAST The 11th annual Harvest in the Square festival showcases more than 45 restaurants in Union Square. Chefs prepare unlimited tastings paired with wines from Long Island and upstate New York. Restaurants represented in the festival include Dévi, Eleven Madison Park, and Tocqueville. Tuesday, 6 p.m. VIP admission, 7:30 p.m. general admission, Union Square Park, 14th Street and Union Square West, 212-460-1208, $85 in advance, $95 at the doors, $400 VIP tickets.
