Let’s Go Out This Weekend: Hipster Pool Party — August 17, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

WATER, WATER McCarren Park Pool’s last pool party of the summer is happening this Sunday, with hip-hop artist Aesop Rock headlining the event. A New York City-born MC, Aesop Rock is known for his lyrically dense tracks: His new album, “None Shall Pass,” incorporates live instrumentals with synthesizers and samples. He cites Public Enemy as an early influence, and is one of the better-known artists who associate themselves with the city’s underground hip-hop scene. Rob Sonic, a fellow hip-hop artist who performs on Aesop Rock’s new album, provides accompanying vocals, while DJ Whiz, who primarily works at clubs in Germany, mans the turntables. Brooklyn-based bands Chin-Chin, whose psychedelic sound is popular among dance fans, and Panthers, who set intelligent lyrics to hard-core punk, open the event. If, after the concert, you thirst for more hipster activities, Union Pool — a bar with an outdoor patio further down Lorimer Street — is hosting an after-party, featuring performances by rapper El-P and an encore performance by Chin-Chin. Sunday, concert, 2 p.m., McCarren Park Pool, Lorimer Street, between Driggs Avenue and Bayard Street, Greenpoint, Brooklyn, free. For more information, go to thepoolparties.com. After-party, 7 p.m., Union Pool, 484 Union Ave., between Meeker Avenue and Conselyea Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-608-0484, free.