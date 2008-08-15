The New York Sun

Let’s Go Out This Weekend: Hipster Pool Party — August 17, 2008

NELL GLUCKMAN
WATER, WATER McCarren Park Pool’s last pool party of the summer is happening this Sunday, with hip-hop artist Aesop Rock headlining the event. A New York City-born MC, Aesop Rock is known for his lyrically dense tracks: His new album, “None Shall Pass,” incorporates live instrumentals with synthesizers and samples. He cites Public Enemy as an early influence, and is one of the better-known artists who associate themselves with the city’s underground hip-hop scene. Rob Sonic, a fellow hip-hop artist who performs on Aesop Rock’s new album, provides accompanying vocals, while DJ Whiz, who primarily works at clubs in Germany, mans the turntables. Brooklyn-based bands Chin-Chin, whose psychedelic sound is popular among dance fans, and Panthers, who set intelligent lyrics to hard-core punk, open the event. If, after the concert, you thirst for more hipster activities, Union Pool — a bar with an outdoor patio further down Lorimer Street — is hosting an after-party, featuring performances by rapper El-P and an encore performance by Chin-Chin. Sunday, concert, 2 p.m., McCarren Park Pool, Lorimer Street, between Driggs Avenue and Bayard Street, Greenpoint, Brooklyn, free. For more information, go to thepoolparties.com. After-party, 7 p.m., Union Pool, 484 Union Ave., between Meeker Avenue and Conselyea Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-608-0484, free.

