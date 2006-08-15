Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
OCEANS AND MORE Bonni Benrubi Gallery presents “cs_0, cs_01,” an exhibit of photographs by Julie Monaco.The black, white, and red works depict fastmoving ocean waves. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Bonni Benrubi Gallery, 41 W. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-888-6007, free.
