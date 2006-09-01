Poetry
GRIOT TRADITION An African Griot oral historian, Alhaji Papa Susso, performs spoken word poetry and stories, and also plays the kora, a harp-lute stringed instrument. Saturday, 4 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Houston and Bleecker streets, 212-614-0505, $10 general, free for students.
