Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WRITER’S BLOCK Freebird Books & Goods presents poet Alex Lemon, who reads from his new collection “Mosquito” (Tin House). Featured guests include writers Colum McCann and Kathryn Harrison, and musician Julian Velard. Sunday, 5–9 p.m., Freebird Books, 123 Columbia St., between Kane and Degraw streets, Brooklyn, 718-643-8484, free.
