Reading
LOOKING BACK Roger Angell reads from and discusses his works, including his new memoir, “Let Me Finish” (Harcourt). Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave., between 21st and 22nd streets, 212-255-4022, free.
