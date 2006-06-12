Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SWEET AND LOWDOWN Rich Cohen reads from and discusses his novel,”Sweet and Low: A Family Story” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux), which describes his experience as the disinherited grandson of the founder of Sweet N’Low sweetener. Tonight, 6 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place at Battery Park, 646-437-4200, free.
