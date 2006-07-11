Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CULTURE CHAT BlackBook Magazine presents a reading from “The Revolution Will Be Accessorized: BlackBook Presents Dispatches from the New Counterculture” (Harper Perennial). Writers Aaron Hicklin, Sam Lipsyte, and Toby Young read from their contributions to the book. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry Streets, 212-274-1160, free.
