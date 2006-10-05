This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THEY CAME AFTER COLUMBUS Contributing writers read from “Our Roots Are Deep With Passion: New Essays by Italian-American Authors (Other Press),” about how familial ties to Italy have accented the lives of emerging and established writers. Featured authors include Jim Vescovi and Phyllis Capello. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK The New York Public Library and the storytelling group, the Moth, present an evening of readings by five writers who discuss the creative process during a stay at the Yaddo artists’ retreat. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Celeste Bartos Forum, Humanities and Social Science Library, NYPL, 476 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.