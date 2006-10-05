The New York Sun

THEY CAME AFTER COLUMBUS Contributing writers read from “Our Roots Are Deep With Passion: New Essays by Italian-American Authors (Other Press),” about how familial ties to Italy have accented the lives of emerging and established writers. Featured authors include Jim Vescovi and Phyllis Capello. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK The New York Public Library and the storytelling group, the Moth, present an evening of readings by five writers who discuss the creative process during a stay at the Yaddo artists’ retreat. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Celeste Bartos Forum, Humanities and Social Science Library, NYPL, 476 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.

