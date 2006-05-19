Theater
FEVERISH PITCH The Theater for a New Audience presents a post-performance discussion on Howard Brenton’s “Sore Throats.” A critic for New York magazine, Jeremy McCarter, moderates, and a critic from the New Republic, Stanley Kauffmann, participates in the talk. Saturday, matinee 2 p.m., discussion 4:30 p.m., the Duke Theater, 229 W. 42nd St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, $60 for play, free for lecture.
