INDEPENDENCE DAY Bowery and Canal Walking Tours present a “Patriots and Rebels” tour of Lower Manhattan, examining sites relevant to the Battle of New York and the Revolutionary War. Today, 2 p.m., meeting point in front of Bowling Green Park, Bowling Green and Broadway, 212-979-8013, $12.
