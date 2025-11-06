Can Elise Stefanik and Jessica Tisch Save New York?

There’s a big difference between Zohran Mamdani’s crazy campaign promises and what he can actually achieve when he governs the city.

We know that New York City’s socialist mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, wants to give everything away for free, essentially doubling the city’s budget and raising taxes on successful earners and businesses to allegedly pay for his big-government socialism.

We know he will destroy New York housing by freezing rents. We know he hates cops. And on top of all that, he’s a heavy-duty antisemite who also hates the state of Israel.

So, it’s a pretty grim picture if you happen to live in the city, like I do. However, there’s a big difference between his crazy campaign promises and what he can actually achieve when he governs the city.

The toughest nut to crack is public safety and policing. Mr. Mamdani loves social workers, not cops. Big problem. Yet he also wants Jessica Tisch to stay on as police commissioner. Under her direction, crime in New York has fallen significantly.

The two of them are going to talk soon. It is possible that in return for staying on as the head of the NYPD, Ms. Tisch will teach Mr. Mamdani why social workers are not cops, and why the Civilian Complaint Review Board must not make NYPD decisions.

Otherwise, Mr. Mamdani will just load it up with all of his lefty socialist pals and they’ll ride roughshod over the police.

So, we’ll see how this turns out.

Now, other Mamdani promises will be almost impossible to keep, luckily. He wants free buses, but that’s the domain of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and they’ve already said no because they can’t possibly afford it. Because they’re already in a deep deficit.

Then there’s Mr. Mamdani’s rent freeze, which would destroy half of the city’s housing stock. Yet such decisions are made by the Rent Guidelines Board, not the mayor. And the current mayor, Eric Adams, wants to put several of his people on that board in order to stop Mr. Mamdani’s rent freeze for many years.

And finally, Mr. Mamdani’s other spending plans include free childcare, Soviet-style supermarkets, and Lord knows what else he wants to give away. He wants to raise taxes to finance it. But that’s a decision made at Albany by the State Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Legislature is far left. But Mrs. Hochul, one of the worst governors in the country, has said she does not want to raise taxes.

After all, 14.8 percent city percent and state taxes, which would become 16.8 percent, is a whole lot higher than 0 percent at Miami or Dallas or Nashville. Those are among the favorite watering holes for New Yorkers fleeing Mr. Mamdani.

Now, enter Congresswoman Elise Stefanik — a brilliant, energetic, and well-financed Republican House leadership member — who is running for governor. And though it’s early, she is already polling even with Mrs. Hochul.

And if Mrs. Hochul even hints that she will raise taxes again to finance Mr. Mamdani’s big-government socialism, you can bet that Ms. Stefanik will relentlessly pound Mrs. Hochul into the ground, at the mere hint of another big tax hike. And without taxes, Mr. Mamdani can’t do nearly as much spending damage.

So for all New York City folks who are depressed about Mr. Mamdani and getting ready to migrate out of the city, hold your horses.

There are two great women who can save New York: Jessica Tisch and Elise Stefanik. Think of it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.