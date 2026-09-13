Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
With two major initiatives this week, Canada’s prime minister will test the limits of his country’s ability to reduce its economic reliance on the United States.
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TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to pivot Canada away from economic dependence on America faces its biggest tests yet this week with an investor conference attracting the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds and a high-profile visit to Strasbourg to propose an “associate membership” in the European Union.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to pivot Canada away from economic dependence on America faces its biggest tests yet this week with an investor conference attracting the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds and a high-profile visit to Strasbourg to propose an “associate membership” in the European Union.
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