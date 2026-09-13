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Unless you are an arm wrestler, a serial forearm flexer, or have a medical condition affecting your back, your grip will tire before your back muscles do. This is not usually a problem, but during a pulling exercise, the only thing keeping you attached to the bar is your grip — and that is going to give out far, far earlier than your back does.
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Unless you are an arm wrestler, a serial forearm flexer, or have a medical condition affecting your back, your grip will tire before your back muscles do. This is not usually a problem, but during a pulling exercise, the only thing keeping you attached to the bar is your grip — and that is going to give out far, far earlier than your back does.
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