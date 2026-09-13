The world has spent $9 trillion to combat climate change since 2020. That is a World War II-type number.

Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading

or

Limited Access Unlock 1 Free Article by Creating Your Free Account Get 1 FREE article Access to our Morning and Evening Sun newsletters Create Account Unlimited Access Join the Sun for a PENNY A DAY Cancel anytime 100% ad free experience Unlimited article and commenting access Subscribe

View All Membership Options

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.