Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Sitting next to the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, at Dublin on Saturday, Mr. Trump said the pair were “talking about” Irish unification.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is calling for a unified Ireland on a visit to the country, triggering sharp criticism from the leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, and other British political leaders.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Trump is calling for a unified Ireland on a visit to the country, triggering sharp criticism from the leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, and other British political leaders.
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