Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The ‘Ford/Hill Project’ interweaves the Senate testimony of Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford, but its theatrical effort to fuse their experiences produces uneven results.
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Should you be old enough to remember the Senate hearings of 1991 where Professor Anita Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, her former supervisor, of sexual harassment, you may have had a sense of déjà vu eight years ago, when Christine Blasey Ford, another accomplished academic, testified that Brett Kavanaugh, up for the same gig at that time, had assaulted her at a party back when they were teenagers.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Should you be old enough to remember the Senate hearings of 1991 where Professor Anita Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, her former supervisor, of sexual harassment, you may have had a sense of déjà vu eight years ago, when Christine Blasey Ford, another accomplished academic, testified that Brett Kavanaugh, up for the same gig at that time, had assaulted her at a party back when they were teenagers.
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