Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Nine pharmaceutical companies signed onto the president’s ‘most-favored-nation’ pricing push last week, yet the contracts stay sealed.
Published:
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For decades, the accepted wisdom in American medicine cabinets was simple and largely unquestioned: whatever a prescription costs here, it costs less almost everywhere else. President Trump says he is done accepting that as the price of doing business. Whether he can change the longstanding model, however, is yet to be determined.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
For decades, the accepted wisdom in American medicine cabinets was simple and largely unquestioned: whatever a prescription costs here, it costs less almost everywhere else. President Trump says he is done accepting that as the price of doing business. Whether he can change the longstanding model, however, is yet to be determined.
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