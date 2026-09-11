Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘The Uprising,’ like the Peasants’ Revolt it depicts, starts forcefully but peters out.
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“What the hell did I just watch?” might not be the takeaway the filmmakers of “The Uprising” intended. But it was the question I found myself asking at the close of this well-made film that tries to take a hard look at how justified rage against elites can curdle into blind extremism.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
“What the hell did I just watch?” might not be the takeaway the filmmakers of “The Uprising” intended. But it was the question I found myself asking at the close of this well-made film that tries to take a hard look at how justified rage against elites can curdle into blind extremism.
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